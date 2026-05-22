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Happy Friday! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
You’ve heard a lot about drops in reading and math test scores after the pandemic. Since then, a lot of districts, including Chicago, have gained back some important ground.
Still, American schools are not seeing the sort of scores they were a decade ago, according to one Harvard researcher who has closely tracked test scores for years. That researcher has seen some interesting trends: The highest and lowest poverty districts are recovering fastest, and it’s unclear if science-of-reading laws are making a difference. But why? This researcher isn’t exactly sure, my colleague Matt Barnum reports.
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Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
Mamdani launches NYC elementary school math curriculum overhaul, following in Adams’ footsteps
New York City will require elementary schools in four districts to adopt city-approved math curriculums this fall, expanding a major instruction overhaul begun under Eric Adams.
Newark Public Schools’ enrollment falls slightly for the first time since 2019
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What We’re Reading
Chicago Teachers Union political director running for school board president, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Andrea Morales for Chalkbeat.