You’ve heard a lot about drops in reading and math test scores after the pandemic. Since then, a lot of districts, including Chicago, have gained back some important ground.

Still, American schools are not seeing the sort of scores they were a decade ago, according to one Harvard researcher who has closely tracked test scores for years. That researcher has seen some interesting trends: The highest and lowest poverty districts are recovering fastest, and it’s unclear if science-of-reading laws are making a difference. But why? This researcher isn’t exactly sure, my colleague Matt Barnum reports.