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If you read this newsletter, there’s a decent chance you’re a voter. Our colleagues over at Votebeat are answering reader questions about the midterms, starting with “Will the midterms happen?” (Yes, but that’s not the end of the story.) RSVP here for our July 13 event and submit your questions .

Keep reading for that, plus a new study that revealed an important limitation on AI tutoring, the pros and cons of integrated math, and a public opinion survey on religion in public schools.

Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Public schools are under a lot of pressure these days, particularly in states with robust school choice options. Our big story this week looks at a public school superintendent who’s taken the approach of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

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The Big Story

Microschools have operated in Indiana mostly as small private schools. But a network of public microschools is growing across the state, serving between 60 and 100 students per site. (Getty Images)

An Indiana microschool nestled in the woods draws from classical and Montessori models and allows students to move at their own pace, with a flexible schedule and lots of parental involvement.

It’s attracted families that don’t feel like homeschooling offers their children enough — but who would never consider a traditional public school.

But Nature’s Gift is also a public school, of sorts anyway. It’s the first school of the Indiana Microschool Collaborative, which already has plans to open five more sites. Legally, the collaborative is classified as a single charter school and is funded as such. CEO George Philhower is also the superintendent of Eastern Hancock Schools.

Are these two great tastes that taste great together, like the Reese’s peanut butter cup? A genius pairing like the combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell?

Or is it more like bleach and ammonia, which produce a dangerous chemical reaction when mixed?

Philhower believes microschools can work collaboratively with their local districts and offer families an alternative to leaving the public school system altogether.

“At a broader level, the goal is not to create separation between schools but to create more connected and flexible public learning opportunities for families,” Philhower said.

But other superintendents fear these microschools could create unnecessary competition. They also wonder why only some students in a school district should get small class sizes and experiential learning opportunities.

“Charter schools are based on the idea that the public schools are failing to provide something for kids. Your job as a superintendent is to fix that, and provide what’s needed so that every student can be the best that they can be,” said Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president at Indiana Coalition for Public Education.

Parent Jen Shipley, meanwhile, is just glad she found a school that meets her daughter’s needs.