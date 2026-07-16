The City Council is set to vote today on landmark legislation giving New York City paraprofessionals a $10,000 annual pay bump. Low wages for the classrooms aides, which start at $34,000 have left many struggling to get by and fueled a labor shortage.

In today’s top story, we take a closer look at one of the most fundamental consequences of that shortage: Some students with disabilities who require paraprofessionals to ride the school bus aren’t even making it to school. Matthew, a Bronx student with autism, has to watch the bus drive past his house many mornings without stopping.