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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
It’s hard to believe, but today is the first day of school in some Colorado districts, including Aurora and Adams 14. Lots more districts start next week. Be sure to check out our list of back-to-school giveaway events. Several are scheduled for the next few weeks.
Also, here are a couple of timely stories we’ve published previously: a rundown of cell phone policies this year in Colorado’s 20 largest districts and a guide for what parents can do if their children are being bullied.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
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