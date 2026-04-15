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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today out of our national bureau.

Under previous Democratic presidents, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights drew up agreements with school districts that it found had violated Title IX. But the Trump administration has thrown out those agreements with a handful of districts — and that sends a dangerous message, multiple legal experts and former employees of the Office for Civil Rights told our national bureau.

“What will be the point for anyone to bring a case to OCR, if they can’t trust whatever decision that comes out of that complaint will remain the decision?” asked Beth Gellman-Beer, an attorney who spent 18 years with OCR under Republican and Democratic administrations.