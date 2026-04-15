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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today out of our national bureau.
Under previous Democratic presidents, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights drew up agreements with school districts that it found had violated Title IX. But the Trump administration has thrown out those agreements with a handful of districts — and that sends a dangerous message, multiple legal experts and former employees of the Office for Civil Rights told our national bureau.
“What will be the point for anyone to bring a case to OCR, if they can’t trust whatever decision that comes out of that complaint will remain the decision?” asked Beth Gellman-Beer, an attorney who spent 18 years with OCR under Republican and Democratic administrations.
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Around Chalkbeat
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.
State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.
IPEC just met for the first time. Here’s what the new Indianapolis schools board discussed.
Indiana lawmakers established IPEC to manage key operations for IPS and charter schools in the city. The body is beginning work on considering whether to seek a property tax increase this fall.
What We’re Reading
Uptown School Demands Its Own Gym After Years Of Delays: ‘Our Bodies Are Meant To Move’, Block Club Chicago
Proposed changes to state’s school accountability system face pushback, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
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