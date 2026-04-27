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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
“You don’t see a Home Depot next to a Home Depot.” That was a parent at Valverde Elementary in southwest Denver, the day before the school board voted to relocate a charter elementary school next door. The superintendent and most of the school board think the two schools can co-exist. But families are worried.
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Local News
Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school
KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary charter school will relocate next to district-run Valverde Elementary in a move that Valverde families worry could hurt their 100-year-old school.
Sheridan teachers strike: Union and district reach a tentative contract agreement
The Sheridan Educators Association was on strike for 17 school days before it reached a tentative contract agreement with the school district Thursday.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Mamdani to veto school protest ‘buffer zone’ bill
A separate protest bill affecting houses of worship has a veto-proof majority in the City Council.
Federal judge orders immediate release of Memphis high school student detained by ICE
Yasser Jose Lopez Soza, a junior at Memphis Business Academy, has been held without bond at the West Tennessee Detention Center since his Feb. 20 arrest by immigration officials.
What We’re Reading
Q&A: Another Colorado anti-discrimination case heads to the Supreme Court, Rocky Mountain PBS
As education funding changes in Colorado, rural school districts face uncertainties, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat