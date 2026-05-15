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Good morning.
Want to know what happened to many of the education bills this legislative session? We’ve rounded up the proposals that passed and failed. Check it out here.
Also, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has this report about how one Colorado district is using online classes.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Colorado 2026 legislative roundup: The preschool, K-12, and higher education bills that passed and failed
The 2026 Colorado legislative session touched on preschool, K-12, and higher education. Approved education bills could impact students, teachers, and school districts statewide.
Some students need online classes. Here’s how this Colorado school district does it.
The online program in the Milliken-based Weld RE-5J district serves about 100 high school students, with an expansion planned for next year.
Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships
The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.
Building Corvettes and caring for cattle: Indiana’s push to reinvent high school gains steam
New state graduation requirements emphasize work experience and career readiness. Schools and organizations have been working to offer more of these opportunities to students.
What is the price of Success (Academy)? Former students open up
The latest P.S. Weekly episode peels the curtain back on New York City’s largest charter school network. From mouth bubbles to clip charts, hear what it was like to attend Success Academy.
What We’re Reading
Eight months after shooting at Evergreen High, seniors credit community for getting them to graduation day, Colorado Sun
What to know about CSU commencement speaker Hunter Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Roaring Fork school board hears update on comprehensive human sexuality curriculum, Glenwood Springs Post Independent
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