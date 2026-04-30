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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
Are there days you feel like your inbox is littered with emails trying to sell you something? If you’re a superintendent, it might be part of the norm.
Our national reporter, Lily Altavena, asked four superintendents to give her a peek into the ed tech companies that were emailing them. On a single day in March, they shared more than 90 messages from 79 companies.
It’s a window into how AI is allowing new ed tech products to flourish and leading companies to target taxpayer dollars at a potentially faster pace.
Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Colorado lawmakers propose novel investment strategy to raise money for childcare
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would create a new investment authority that could seek higher returns on certain pots of state money than what state investments typically produce.
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
What We’re Reading
These CPS students care for horses and pigs at school. They’re adding shelter puppies to their resume, Chicago Sun-Times
Thumbnail image by Chalkbeat.