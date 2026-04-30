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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

Are there days you feel like your inbox is littered with emails trying to sell you something? If you’re a superintendent, it might be part of the norm.

Our national reporter, Lily Altavena, asked four superintendents to give her a peek into the ed tech companies that were emailing them. On a single day in March, they shared more than 90 messages from 79 companies.