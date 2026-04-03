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Hello! It’s Lori from Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Who’s better to tell stories about what’s happening in Detroit district schools than students? That’s the idea behind a new program in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, in which they’ll be hiring student influencers to create and share social media content aimed at winning over prospective students and parents, thus boosting enrollment. The district also plans to hire parent and community members to help promote positive messaging about the district. You can read more from Hannah here.
Local News
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Judge rules that East High school shooting lawsuit can move forward, calling DPS’ conduct ‘baffling’
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a dean who was shot and injured in 2023 by a student at East High School can move forward to the evidence gathering stage.
Mamdani campaigned on fulfilling NYC’s class size mandate. So why is he pushing for a delay?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seeking to delay NYC’s class size mandate. Albany lawmakers are weighing changes as part of the state budget deal.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available to children in all 92 Indiana counties
State lawmakers cut funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2025. Nearly a year later, the state announced the program is available statewide for children under 5 to get free books in the mail.
What We’re Reading
Rural Southwest Michigan battles to bring back absent students, MLive (Paywall)
Michigan education coalition urges Gov. Whitmer to reject federal school voucher plan, Michigan Advance
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