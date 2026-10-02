Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Happy Friday! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, thrilled that we’ve reached the end of the week … but not before I share our top headlines.

You probably remember the school board’s controversial budget vote from July, when 11 board members voted to assume that more state money than expected will come. This assumption came with a mandate for CPS: Reverse hundreds of school-based layoffs.

There’s an obvious catch: If additional money doesn’t come, CPS will likely make midyear budget cuts.

Our latest story reveals that CPS has so far hired back 350 people across 200 or so schools. One teacher told me he’s very happy to be back in the classroom and earning a salary. But some principals told me they’re frustrated — the rehired staffers that CPS sent can’t meet their schools’ actual needs.