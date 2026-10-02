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Happy Friday! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, thrilled that we’ve reached the end of the week … but not before I share our top headlines.
You probably remember the school board’s controversial budget vote from July, when 11 board members voted to assume that more state money than expected will come. This assumption came with a mandate for CPS: Reverse hundreds of school-based layoffs.
There’s an obvious catch: If additional money doesn’t come, CPS will likely make midyear budget cuts.
Our latest story reveals that CPS has so far hired back 350 people across 200 or so schools. One teacher told me he’s very happy to be back in the classroom and earning a salary. But some principals told me they’re frustrated — the rehired staffers that CPS sent can’t meet their schools’ actual needs.
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Local News
Chicago teachers, school leaders navigate uncertainty after school board reverses summer layoffs
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Three remaining candidates for Chicago school board president discuss views on school closings, other issues during NW Side forum, Nadig Newspapers
‘We need something that moves us forward’: City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff to strike Oct. 19, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)