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Good morning. Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, counting down the days until Election Day.

One of the issues that has repeatedly come up in debates and campaign literature is where school board candidates stand on future school closures. CPS’s enrollment has continued to drop, just like many other urban public school districts that are grappling with shuttering their own buildings.

In Chicago, talk of school closures often reopens wounds from the city’s mass closures in 2013 under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Since then, the district has largely avoided the matter.

That’s why it’s interesting that now, about a dozen of the nearly 50 people running for school board are willing to consider closures and mergers. But, as my colleague Mila Koumpilova reports, most of the candidates oppose the idea.