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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Allegations that Chancellor Kamar Samuels violated the Education Department’s contracting policies in a prior role are prompting at least one local lawmaker to question his leadership — and putting a spotlight on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s promise to reform the procurement process.

Our top story this morning examines the no-bid contract at the center of the controversy. Based on interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the system, we found that the cumbersome process often prevents schools from quickly securing services for students. Many said they were unsurprised someone might try to break the rules.