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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Allegations that Chancellor Kamar Samuels violated the Education Department’s contracting policies in a prior role are prompting at least one local lawmaker to question his leadership — and putting a spotlight on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s promise to reform the procurement process.
Our top story this morning examines the no-bid contract at the center of the controversy. Based on interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the system, we found that the cumbersome process often prevents schools from quickly securing services for students. Many said they were unsurprised someone might try to break the rules.
Also in today’s roundup, we spoke to some of the student athletes who were invited to march in the Knicks’ championship parade.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Allegations against Kamar Samuels highlight widespread dysfunction in NYC’s school contract system
Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to reform the Education Department’s contract system. Allegations his chancellor violated key contracting rules may complicate that effort.
The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players
Four Seward Park seniors joined the Knicks championship parade after winning a PSAL title, drawing cheers, selfies, and autograph requests from fans.
Around Chalkbeat
The rhetoric and reality of ‘returning education to the states’
Waivers may trim bureaucracy, but policies over funding, DEI, gender, and school choice show Washington involvement in schools isn’t necessarily shrinking
Teenagers took over Philadelphia city government for a day. Here’s how it went.
At the 2026 Philadelphia City Government Youth Summit, nearly 100 teens debated legislation, negotiated policy, and discovered how difficult governing can be.
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
What We’re Reading
Pencils Up! The Knicks on Broadway, The New Yorker (paywall)