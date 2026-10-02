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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

New York City education officials recently began requiring all high schools to use a curriculum called Illustrative Mathematics for Algebra 1. The curriculum is more open-ended and encourages student discussion. Some educators have questioned whether it’s the best approach, especially for students who don’t yet have a command of the basics.

Our top story this morning is a Q&A with Gabe Rosenberg, a New York City teacher who helped develop portions of the curriculum. He explains how he approaches students who are struggling and makes the case for the curriculum’s open-ended approach.

“Memorizing a few things they will forget by next Fall is unimportant,” he said. “Every student should see themselves as capable doers of mathematics.”

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Local News

NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

Bard teacher Gabe Rosenberg helped develop Illustrative Mathematics, which NYC mandates for Algebra 1. He discusses its critics, struggling students, and AI.

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What We’re Reading

School buses still failing to show up for many NYC students with disabilities, Gothamist

NYC boosting early-education apprentice programs as it expands childcare, Daily News

Pressure mounts on Mamdani to detail NYC schools plan after Hannah-Jones article, Gothamist

Google Pushed AI Into Schools—and Even Students Say It’s Gone Too Far, Wall Street Journal (paywall)

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