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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City education officials recently began requiring all high schools to use a curriculum called Illustrative Mathematics for Algebra 1. The curriculum is more open-ended and encourages student discussion. Some educators have questioned whether it’s the best approach, especially for students who don’t yet have a command of the basics.
Our top story this morning is a Q&A with Gabe Rosenberg, a New York City teacher who helped develop portions of the curriculum. He explains how he approaches students who are struggling and makes the case for the curriculum’s open-ended approach.
“Memorizing a few things they will forget by next Fall is unimportant,” he said. “Every student should see themselves as capable doers of mathematics.”
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Local News
NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach
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What We’re Reading
Google Pushed AI Into Schools—and Even Students Say It’s Gone Too Far, Wall Street Journal (paywall)