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Good morning. As someone said to me: What a month this week has been!

I’m heading to the Chicago Board of Education headquarters later this morning to cover the board’s expected vote on a proposed $9.96 billion budget plan. The plan, which CPS officials have described as painful, would cut hundreds of staffers but increase special education teachers and includes a plan to freeze some spending after January. That’s all to close a $732.5 million budget deficit.

This year’s budget fight is centered on revenue and timing, and it’s unclear how the board will vote. But the pressure is on: CPS says it needs a plan soon or will risk missing payroll in September.

We explain the stakes of this budget vote, what’s driving the pressure this year, and the possibility that some board members may push for a different plan that carries its own risks.

Separately, Mayor Johnson finally appointed a new school board member to replace former vice president Olga Bautista, our bureau chief Becky Vevea reports. Some may know Connie Anderson, the new appointee: She’s running for school board and will now have an incumbent advantage in the race.

Speaking of school board elections, petition challenges knocked another candidate off the ballot, leaving five board races uncontested this fall, our freelancer Isaiah Pinzino reported earlier this week.