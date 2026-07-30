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Good morning. As someone said to me: What a month this week has been!
I’m heading to the Chicago Board of Education headquarters later this morning to cover the board’s expected vote on a proposed $9.96 billion budget plan. The plan, which CPS officials have described as painful, would cut hundreds of staffers but increase special education teachers and includes a plan to freeze some spending after January. That’s all to close a $732.5 million budget deficit.
This year’s budget fight is centered on revenue and timing, and it’s unclear how the board will vote. But the pressure is on: CPS says it needs a plan soon or will risk missing payroll in September.
We explain the stakes of this budget vote, what’s driving the pressure this year, and the possibility that some board members may push for a different plan that carries its own risks.
Separately, Mayor Johnson finally appointed a new school board member to replace former vice president Olga Bautista, our bureau chief Becky Vevea reports. Some may know Connie Anderson, the new appointee: She’s running for school board and will now have an incumbent advantage in the race.
Speaking of school board elections, petition challenges knocked another candidate off the ballot, leaving five board races uncontested this fall, our freelancer Isaiah Pinzino reported earlier this week.
Caught up yet? Take your time. See you tomorrow, and email us here with feedback or tips.
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Local News
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Connie Anderson to CPS school board
Connie Anderson will fill a vacancy on the Chicago Board of Education left by Olga Bautista. Johnson’s announcement comes shortly before a key budget vote.
Chicago Public Schools budget conflict revolves around revenue assumptions, timing
Chicago Public Schools is pushing the school board to adopt its budget plan soon so it doesn’t miss payroll. But board members are at odds over accepting the cuts.
Chicago school board ballot will have five choices for citywide president, but five districts get just one pick
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled to end the candidacy of one school board nominee and to maintain the candidacy of 10 others. Five candidates still await decisions.
Around Chalkbeat
From literacy to school choice: How Michigan’s governor candidates compare on education
Candidates running for Michigan governor include Jocelyn Benson, secretary of state; John James, U.S. representative; Perry Johnson, a businessman; and Chris Swanson, Genesee County sheriff.
IPEC board member Edward Rangel joins The Mind Trust as chief program officer
Edward Rangel, founder of Adelante Schools and an IPEC board member, will become chief program officer at The Mind Trust while continuing to serve on the board.
IPEC chooses charter school policy leader to guide its work
Charter school policy leader Karega Rausch will guide IPEC’s work as it develops a new accountability system and oversees shared school funding in Indianapolis.
What We’re Reading
CPS board weighs budget amendment as district warns of financial risk, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)