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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top stories.

Earlier this week, CPS unveiled plans for slimmer school budgets, including teacher layoffs. Today, Chicago Board of Education members debated whether they should pass a resolution asking the state for more money.

Meanwhile, union officials blasted the budget plans.

“What we saw was disappointing, frustrating, and sad, and it’s actually self-defeating,” said Kia Banks, who leads the principals union.

In other news, a U.S. House education committee has subpoenaed CEO King to testify at a hearing next month focused on, among other things, “legal abuses” and “broken trust” in American schools.