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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top stories.
Earlier this week, CPS unveiled plans for slimmer school budgets, including teacher layoffs. Today, Chicago Board of Education members debated whether they should pass a resolution asking the state for more money.
Meanwhile, union officials blasted the budget plans.
“What we saw was disappointing, frustrating, and sad, and it’s actually self-defeating,” said Kia Banks, who leads the principals union.
In other news, a U.S. House education committee has subpoenaed CEO King to testify at a hearing next month focused on, among other things, “legal abuses” and “broken trust” in American schools.
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Local News
CPS CEO King subpoenaed to appear at congressional hearing on parental rights, ‘legal abuses’
The congressional hearing is on “attacks on parental rights, inappropriate content, and legal abuses” related to schools. Macquline King previously declined invitations to speak.
Chicago school board members voice concern about school budget cuts and debate state funding resolution
At their Wednesday meeting, school board members confronted new school budgets that tighten staffing and considered a resolution to lobby state lawmakers for more school funding.
Around Chalkbeat
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
Indiana wants more students to pursue cybersecurity careers after high school. Here’s how.
Indiana education officials want more students to consider a career in cybersecurity. Students will soon have a new pathway to get there.
Online schools with statewide reach are growing in Colorado. School districts want their students back.
Dozens of Colorado school districts are launching online programs in a bid to recapture students who’ve left for online schools or to prevent them from leaving in the first place.
What We’re Reading
Illinois colleges failing to protect immigrant students despite new law, WBEZ/Sun-Times analysis finds, WBEZ/Sun-Times
University of Chicago offers free tuition for families earning under $250,000, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Laura McDermott for Chalkbeat