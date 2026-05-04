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Hello! This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.
In a marathon Panel for Educational Policy meeting, parents, students, and educators packed last week’s school board session to speak against the Education Department’s AI policies.
Despite New York City’s last-minute withdrawal of a controversial proposal for a new artificial intelligence–focused high school, concerns about AI still dominated the discussion. Community speakers argued that the Education Department is deploying AI tools without clear rules or adequate understanding of the technology, and is approving school technology contracts that conflict with the preliminary AI schools policy released in March.
Read the story here.
Local News
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
Colorado lawmakers won’t pursue bill to place state limits on Trump-backed education tax credit program
Colorado lawmakers filed the bill to place limitations on Colorado’s use of the President Donald Trump-backed federal education tax credit.
What We’re Reading
As Enrollment Shrinks, a Clash Between the Have- and Have-Not Schools, New York Times (Paywall)
NYC Schools Hit With Citywide EpiPen Mandate, Hoodline.com
New York’s school phone ban showed promise this year — but it will fizzle without support, New York Post (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Lizzie Walsh / Chalkbeat