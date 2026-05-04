In a marathon Panel for Educational Policy meeting, parents, students, and educators packed last week’s school board session to speak against the Education Department’s AI policies.

Despite New York City’s last-minute withdrawal of a controversial proposal for a new artificial intelligence–focused high school, concerns about AI still dominated the discussion. Community speakers argued that the Education Department is deploying AI tools without clear rules or adequate understanding of the technology, and is approving school technology contracts that conflict with the preliminary AI schools policy released in March.