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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, where we have been poring over the newly released scores on the IREAD — which measures reading proficiency in third grade — and ILEARN, which tests English language arts and math knowledge in grades 3 through 8, as well as the SAT.

Big picture: IREAD scores continue to climb after years of investment into reading instruction. But the ILEARN is in a new form this year, and education officials said proficiency on this test means a student is on track for college — which may not be the right path for every student.