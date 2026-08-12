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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, where we have been poring over the newly released scores on the IREAD — which measures reading proficiency in third grade — and ILEARN, which tests English language arts and math knowledge in grades 3 through 8, as well as the SAT.
Big picture: IREAD scores continue to climb after years of investment into reading instruction. But the ILEARN is in a new form this year, and education officials said proficiency on this test means a student is on track for college — which may not be the right path for every student.
As always, send us your questions to [email protected].
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Local News
How did Indiana students do on a revised ILEARN this year?
The state English and math test has evolved recently, and it will also start playing a role in the A-F grades for schools, along with IREAD and SAT scores.
Indiana third grade reading scores surpass pre-pandemic levels on IREAD test
Nearly 89% of third grade students in public and private schools passed the IREAD exam in 2026. In addition, the majority of second graders reached proficiency on the test.
Around Chalkbeat
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How a Queens school transformed a local playground — and its students’ lives
At Voyages Prep in Queens, a hands-on park renovation gave at-risk high schoolers a sense of purpose, driving better attendance and real-world leadership skills.
Colorado district will eliminate Bible-based content in new reading curriculum, officials say
The Montezuma-Cortez superintendent sent an open letter Saturday saying the district won’t use its new reading curriculum as a “vehicle for religious instruction.”
What We’re Reading
Paying vendors for student results, Hechinger Report
What’s in Store for School Funding for 2026-27? EdWeek (Paywall)