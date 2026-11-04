This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

Our top story today is about Newark’s preliminary state test results. Most students in Newark Public Schools fell short of grade-level expectations in math and English language arts, reporter Samantha Olander writes.

Read more here.

Also in case you missed it, I can’t stop thinking about the unhinged pizza preferences of this year’s Chicago school board candidates. Maybe it’s my New Jersey bias, but if someone recommended a cold, mayo-based, BLT pizza to me I’d have to do some serious thinking about my vote.

This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today. If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Newark

Local News

Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency

Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency

Newark students struggled to meet math and reading standards on New Jersey's new adaptive assessments, though district officials reported signs of academic progress.

Around Chalkbeat

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.
NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels tour a Brooklyn school where Samuels oversaw a merger. As New York City faces a growing number of underenrolled schools, some education leaders say mergers and closures should be a critical piece of Mamdani's schools agenda.Alex Zimmerman,Alex Zimmerman
Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Riverstone Academy was launched with the goal of prompting a religious liberty lawsuit. It didn’t last, but it spurred a state crackdown, lawsuits, and lots of debate.

What We’re Reading

Election Day’s urgent message for NJ’s youth, NJ Spotlight News

Newark welcomes return of downtown carousel: ‘I will ride it every day and every night’, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)

Support from loved ones boosted these NJ transgender college students, New Jersey Monitor

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right