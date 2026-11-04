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Hello and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.
Our top story today is about Newark’s preliminary state test results. Most students in Newark Public Schools fell short of grade-level expectations in math and English language arts, reporter Samantha Olander writes.
Also in case you missed it, I can’t stop thinking about the unhinged pizza preferences of this year’s Chicago school board candidates. Maybe it’s my New Jersey bias, but if someone recommended a cold, mayo-based, BLT pizza to me I’d have to do some serious thinking about my vote.
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Local News
Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency
Around Chalkbeat
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Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next
What We’re Reading
Election Day’s urgent message for NJ’s youth, NJ Spotlight News
Newark welcomes return of downtown carousel: ‘I will ride it every day and every night’, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)
Support from loved ones boosted these NJ transgender college students, New Jersey Monitor
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