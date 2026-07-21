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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
City and state officials in recent years have launched a flurry of new efforts to better align the way schools teach reading with the science on literacy. But one piece of the ecosystem — teacher preparation programs — have been slow to change. A June report gave half of the teacher prep programs across the state a failing grade in literacy instruction.
That’s part of what’s driving a new proposal from the state’s Board of Regents that would step up the pressure on teacher prep programs to better align with the science of reading. Today’s top story has more.
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Local News
NY officials propose mandatory science of reading update for teacher prep programs
New York officials want teacher preparation programs to adopt science of reading training, expand literacy-focused student teaching, and strengthen dyslexia instruction.
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