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Hello! It’s Rebecca Redelmeier with Chalkbeat Philly.

Daniel Johnson, 20, enrolled in a tech training program right after he graduated high school in 2024. He now has a portfolio of work and strong references. He applies to jobs about once a week. But the market for his skills seems to be nonexistent.

“I never get a single email back,” he told me this week. “I don't even think I've received a rejection.”

The program he trained in, called Launchpad Philly, began in 2022 by teaching high school students and recent graduates coding skills. Now it’s responding to the challenging tech job market by overhauling its curriculum to give participants skills in AI.

Read the full story here.

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Local News

AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

Launchpad Philly began by teaching high school students how to code. Now, it’s training them in AI skills to help them land jobs.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Indiana teacher Jared Kempton saw students stop caring about learning. He found a way to reinforce core classes about topics like science and civics that also empowers students.
U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

Federal civil rights officials are scrutinizing several school districts, including NYC and Jefferson County in Colorado. They say they’re cracking down on “pass the trash” policies.

What We’re Reading

Philly School District denies misrepresenting enrollment loss by adding students back to rolls, KYW Newsradio

In an age of climate disaster, more states offer students a way to show they are ‘climate literate’, The Hechinger Report

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