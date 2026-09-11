Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, NYC educators face a unique challenge: teaching about this major event to students born long after it happened. We spoke with three teachers about how they balance personal memory, age-appropriate lessons, and historical context as a new school year begins.



Meanwhile, federal health officials are launching a $50 million effort to study a long-overlooked group: thousands of children, teens, and young adults — as well as those in utero on 9/11 — who were exposed to toxic dust near Ground Zero. Our friends at Healthbeat have the latest.