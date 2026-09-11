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Good morning. Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.
Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, NYC educators face a unique challenge: teaching about this major event to students born long after it happened. We spoke with three teachers about how they balance personal memory, age-appropriate lessons, and historical context as a new school year begins.
Meanwhile, federal health officials are launching a $50 million effort to study a long-overlooked group: thousands of children, teens, and young adults — as well as those in utero on 9/11 — who were exposed to toxic dust near Ground Zero. Our friends at Healthbeat have the latest.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
25 years later, teaching 9/11: How NYC educators navigate the anniversary
Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks
Cost savings, first-day jitters, payment delays: NYC launches 2-K for 2,000 toddlers
NYC back to school: New AI and screen time limits give parents relief
As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership
What We’re Reading
What a Better Public School AI Policy Would Look Like, Vital City (Opinion)
Mamdani brags about savings in NYC’s massive school budget that amount to a fraction of a percent, New York Post