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National Reporter Lily Altavena obtained new data showing teen boys are driving the rise in sports betting in schools. Teachers are taking notice, and some educators have started addressing sports betting in financial literacy classrooms.
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Around Chalkbeat
As more teen boys turn to sports betting, financial literacy teachers rush to show gambling’s real odds
New data shows schools block 140,000 gambling-site visits a month. Financial literacy teachers are rushing to warn teens, particularly boys, about the reality of online sports.
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Eric Adams mandated NYC preschools adopt a single curriculum. Under Mamdani, they’re getting more choice.
The mandated curriculum drew backlash from some educators who said it added busywork and diminished their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.
What We’re Reading
Colorado ranked top state for education by publication, even as students lag in reading and math, Colorado Sun
Too hot for summer school?, The Hechinger Report
Soda Creek Elementary gets new assistant principal, Steamboat Pilot & Today