National Reporter Lily Altavena obtained new data showing teen boys are driving the rise in sports betting in schools. Teachers are taking notice, and some educators have started addressing sports betting in financial literacy classrooms.

Before you miss your chance to sign up: Today, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us during our Chalkbeat Ideas event where we will discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel.