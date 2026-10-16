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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In August, National Reporter Lily Altavena uncovered examples of AI slop on the popular online education resources marketplace Teachers Pay Teachers. Now, the company is making a change.

Also, Brooklyn elementary school P.S. 307 become a national exemplar of a failing school after journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ recent New York Times essay. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports a sampling of parents there share a different experience.