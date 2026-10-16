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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In August, National Reporter Lily Altavena uncovered examples of AI slop on the popular online education resources marketplace Teachers Pay Teachers. Now, the company is making a change.

Also, Brooklyn elementary school P.S. 307 become a national exemplar of a failing school after journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ recent New York Times essay. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports a sampling of parents there share a different experience.

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Around Chalkbeat

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.

What We’re Reading

What is lost and what is gained when schools are shut down, Colorado Public Radio

A juggling Eagle Scout from Colorado won the 2026 National Civics Bee championship, The Denver Post (Paywall)

Center for Innovation at Durango’s Main Mall relaunches as ‘Fort Lewis College Downtown Center,’ The Durango Herald

Greeley Dream Team helps first-generation students plan for college and careers, 9News

CU Boulder launches 5 campus-wide projects to tackle global challenges, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

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