Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In August, National Reporter Lily Altavena uncovered examples of AI slop on the popular online education resources marketplace Teachers Pay Teachers. Now, the company is making a change.
Also, Brooklyn elementary school P.S. 307 become a national exemplar of a failing school after journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ recent New York Times essay. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports a sampling of parents there share a different experience.
Thank you for reading. Comment, question, or tip? Send us a note at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program
What We’re Reading
What is lost and what is gained when schools are shut down, Colorado Public Radio
A juggling Eagle Scout from Colorado won the 2026 National Civics Bee championship, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Center for Innovation at Durango’s Main Mall relaunches as ‘Fort Lewis College Downtown Center,’ The Durango Herald
CU Boulder launches 5 campus-wide projects to tackle global challenges, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)