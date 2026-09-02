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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
We are less than a week away from the first day of school for Newark Public Schools, when more than 42,000 students will return to classrooms. I caught up with teachers outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark who were protesting ongoing immigration enforcement efforts. They also told me how they’re preparing for a school year shaped by uncertainty for immigrant families.
And from our partners at NJ Spotlight, reporter Julie O’Connor investigated how a funeral home director best known for handling Whitney Houston’s funeral got a $700K contract to provide hospitality training to Newark Public Schools students.
That’s all from me this week! Want to get in touch, say hi, or send a tip? Email us at [email protected]
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students
To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.
How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service
Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.
Newark’s chronic absenteeism rate drops to 8.5%. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Newark Public Schools’ chronic absenteeism rate takes the sharpest turnaround. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Around Chalkbeat
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
Mamdani pledges $43 million to fix NYC childcare payment delays before school starts
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced $43 million and staffing reassignments to clear contract backlogs threatening NYC’s 2-K rollout and forcing childcare providers to the brink.
Virtual school enrollment has doubled in recent years, following pandemic-era surge
About 1 in 80 public school students now attends a fully virtual school. Research has raised concerns about the academic quality of online learning.