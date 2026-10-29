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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Senior Reporter Ann Schimke recently visited Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, where she met science teacher Rachel Cooper. Like many teachers, Cooper struggles with the high cost of living in the community where she teaches. Because she couldn’t find a rental for less than $3,000 a month, she shares a house 40 miles “downvalley.” Her commute starts at 4 a.m. to beat traffic.

Roaring Fork is one of 20 Colorado school districts that are asking voters for property tax increases to devote new dollars to staff recruitment and retention. Read more in today’s top story.