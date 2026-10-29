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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Senior Reporter Ann Schimke recently visited Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, where she met science teacher Rachel Cooper. Like many teachers, Cooper struggles with the high cost of living in the community where she teaches. Because she couldn’t find a rental for less than $3,000 a month, she shares a house 40 miles “downvalley.” Her commute starts at 4 a.m. to beat traffic.

Roaring Fork is one of 20 Colorado school districts that are asking voters for property tax increases to devote new dollars to staff recruitment and retention. Read more in today’s top story.

As always, if you need to reach us, email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

To boost teacher pay, many Colorado districts are asking voters to approve property tax measures

To boost teacher pay, many Colorado districts are asking voters to approve property tax measures

This Election Day, voters in 20 Colorado districts will decide on ballot measures that would fund teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

Around Chalkbeat

Whitmer, four other Democratic governors ask for clarity on the federal tax credit program

Whitmer, four other Democratic governors ask for clarity on the federal tax credit program

States have until Jan. 1 to opt in to be eligible to receive funding from the federal tax credit program when it begins in 2027. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is among those asking questions.
For Chicago school board candidates, school closures are no longer off-limits

For Chicago school board candidates, school closures are no longer off-limits

As Chicago’s enrollment continues to plunge, some candidates would consider closing or merging underenrolled campuses. Others warn of the consequences for students and Black neighborhoods.

What We’re Reading

Poudre School District board votes to close 4 schools for 2027-28, Fort Collins Coloradoan

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons plans to retire, Colorado Public Radio

Greeley-Evans District 6 board extends superintendent’s contract to 2031, Greeley Tribune (Paywall)

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