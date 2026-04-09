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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Suspensions across the city’s public schools dropped about 8% during the first half of the school year. Long-term suspensions plunged by 22%. Education Department officials chalked up the declines to investments in student mental health support and restorative justice programs. But Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not include funding for some of those efforts in his preliminary budget. Read more in today’s top story.

Local News

NYC public school suspensions dropped 8% in the first half of the school year

NYC public school suspensions dropped 8% in the first half of the school year

After spiking in the wake of the pandemic, NYC public school school suspensions are falling below pre-pandemic levels.

Around Chalkbeat

After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice

After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice

The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.

Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth

Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth

A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.

What We’re Reading

State Sen. John Liu weighs in on Mamdani’s education agenda, NY1

Council bill seeks to curb social media time to an hour for NYC kids, Gothamist

Brooklyn School Just Became An Official NYC Landmark—Here’s Why It Matters, Patch

School Districts Can’t Stand Still: 2 Strategies Can Help Them Survive and Thrive, The 74 (Opinion)

Thumbnail image by Monica Disare/Chalkbeat

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