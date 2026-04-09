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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Suspensions across the city’s public schools dropped about 8% during the first half of the school year. Long-term suspensions plunged by 22%. Education Department officials chalked up the declines to investments in student mental health support and restorative justice programs. But Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not include funding for some of those efforts in his preliminary budget. Read more in today’s top story.
Local News
NYC public school suspensions dropped 8% in the first half of the school year
After spiking in the wake of the pandemic, NYC public school school suspensions are falling below pre-pandemic levels.
Around Chalkbeat
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
What We’re Reading
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