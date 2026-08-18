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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Students taking New York City’s annual school survey may have noticed some changes last school year — from questions about how often students vape to whether their school connects learning to the real world.
Our top story this morning dives into what 357,000 students said, and what their responses reveal about the nation’s largest school system.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Vaping, bathrooms, stress: What 357,000 NYC students revealed in revamped school survey
NYC shortened its annual school survey to get more direct feedback. Here is what 357,000 students revealed about vaping, real-world learning, and inclusion.
Around Chalkbeat
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Newark charter school’s new $51 million facility to join wave of South Ward development
Gateway Academy’s history includes conflict with Newark Public Schools and Superintendent Roger León. A new Lionsgate studio is also opening in the South Ward.
JB Pritzker’s education record earns him key reelection endorsement from Illinois teachers union
Illinois teachers union endorses JB Pritzker’s reelection as governor as he decides on more funds for CPS budget and a federal tax credit scholarship program.
What We’re Reading
Black & Brown kids need an AI moratorium, Daily News (Opinion)