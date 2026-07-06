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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
We hope you had a good holiday weekend! The worst of the heat wave has now leveled off. But temperatures spiked last week right as New York City’s Summer Rising program was kicking off. We want to hear how it affected your programs. Did you end up inside for all or most of the day? How were the air conditioners working in your schools? Let us know at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.
Philadelphia audit finds school district owes former employees $2.8 million
Philadelphia’s city controller found several “deficiencies” in its audit of the school district, including delayed payments to ex-employees and missing equipment.
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’
What We’re Reading
Every child must learn how to swim, New York Daily News (Opinion)