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Good morning! Alex here.
School leadership teams, or SLTS, are committees of educators, parents, and staff who help each school assess policies and set strategic priorities. Now, Education Department officials are proposing a regulatory change that would mandate that middle schools include students on their SLTs and encourage elementary schools to do so too (high school students already must be represented). Read more in today’s top story.
Also, in case you missed it, schools will not face cuts when they receive their initial budgets for next school year in the coming days — even if they enroll fewer students. The “hold harmless” policy, launched during the pandemic, has drawn criticism in recent years.
Finally, is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!
Local News
NYC proposal would add younger students to school leadership teams — and pay them for it
NYC wants to mandate middle schools and encourage elementary schools to include students on school leadership teams. All members, including students, would get a $300 stipend.
NYC school budgets won’t face cuts next year (for now) despite falling enrollment
NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals that schools will be “held harmless” for enrollment losses in 2026-27, keeping budgets steady at the start of the new year.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
Students across Pennsylvania step up on Election Day to keep democracy working
Pennsylvania allows 17-year-olds to be poll workers, so high school students help run elections in counties around the state, including hundreds in the 2026 primary.
What We’re Reading
Amid Trump immigration crackdown, NYC schools use comic books to teach kids their rights, Daily News
NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels could face charges in probe over shady contracts, New York Post
Class-size law delay should lead to full repeal, New York Daily News (Opinion)