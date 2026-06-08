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Good morning! Alex here.

School leadership teams, or SLTS, are committees of educators, parents, and staff who help each school assess policies and set strategic priorities. Now, Education Department officials are proposing a regulatory change that would mandate that middle schools include students on their SLTs and encourage elementary schools to do so too (high school students already must be represented). Read more in today’s top story.

Also, in case you missed it, schools will not face cuts when they receive their initial budgets for next school year in the coming days — even if they enroll fewer students. The “hold harmless” policy, launched during the pandemic, has drawn criticism in recent years.