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Happy Friday! Alex here.

Students in foster care are legally entitled to transportation so they can stay in school even if they move. Yet it can take weeks or longer for the Education Department to arrange school bus service. Now, advocates are urging the city to invest in alternate options to bring students to school so they won’t face significant disruptions to their education. Read more in today’s top story.

Also, as child vaccination rates in New York show signs of faltering, City Council proposed a flurry of legislation to make it easier for schools to share information about vaccines with families.