Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! Reema here with our top story about calls for Macquline King, the soon-to-be permanent CEO of Chicago Public Schools, to add more Latinos to her top leadership positions.
A group of 50 people and organizations, including eight elected Board of Education members, noted in a statement that 47% of the district’s students are Latino, and it’s important to have that representation at the district’s highest levels. Several positions in King’s cabinet are in flux and are being filled by acting chiefs for now.
More broadly, the makeup of the district’s staffing — even on the school level — doesn’t match the makeup of Chicago’s students.
Got a tip or feedback? Reply here or send us a note at [email protected]. See you tomorrow!
Local News
Dozens of officials call for more Latino representation in Chicago Public Schools’ leadership
The demand from local officials and organizations came after people shared concerns last month about the lack of Latino CEO finalists.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
Chicago students took more than 13,000 dual credit classes last year. Is it helping them get ahead?
A Chalkbeat data analysis on dual credit and higher education outcomes in Chicago shows that some high schools that boosted participation aren’t yet sending more students to college.
Around Chalkbeat
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
Early Memphis schools audit findings ‘consistent with waste or abuse’
Tennessee Republicans now say they will move forward with a state takeover effort that could seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
What does a school board do, anyway? The answer is changing for IPS and charters — here’s your guide.
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation is taking some power away from the boards for IPS and charter schools. But day-to-day control over education isn’t changing.
What We’re Reading
Dance captain for "The Wiz" held dance workshop for CPS students at Nederlander Theatre, CBS Chicago
The heat is on: As climate change threatens student athlete safety, states try to adapt, The Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Chicago Public Schools