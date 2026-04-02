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Good morning! Reema here with our top story about calls for Macquline King, the soon-to-be permanent CEO of Chicago Public Schools, to add more Latinos to her top leadership positions.

A group of 50 people and organizations, including eight elected Board of Education members, noted in a statement that 47% of the district’s students are Latino, and it’s important to have that representation at the district’s highest levels. Several positions in King’s cabinet are in flux and are being filled by acting chiefs for now.

More broadly, the makeup of the district’s staffing — even on the school level — doesn’t match the makeup of Chicago’s students.