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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In today’s top story from Chalkbeat’s New York bureau, you’ll meet Matthew, a student who has autism. Matthew can’t ride the school bus without a one-on-one paraprofessional. A para shortage means that some days, Matthew doesn’t go to school. The paras are pushing for a pay raise to attract more workers, an issue that’s come up in Colorado too.
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Around Chalkbeat
The high cost of low pay: How NYC’s paraprofessional shortage leaves students with disabilities stranded
A massive shortage of NYC paraprofessionals has left some students with disabilities unable to get to school. While parents fight for answers, paras fight for a wage hike.
Chicago Public Schools releases $9.88 billion 2026-27 budget amid deepening financial strain
Chicago Public Schools released its budget for the coming school year Wednesday after wrestling for months with how to address a massive deficit. The schools board is poised to vote on the blueprint later this month.
What We’re Reading
Any student who wants to use CU Boulder’s version of ChatGPT must complete AI training, university says, Boulder Daily Camera
Longtime charter school in Colorado Springs weighs closure, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
A closer look at the $840,000 of public art outside UNC’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, Greeley Tribune