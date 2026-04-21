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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado’s School Finance Act unanimously passed the Senate Education Monday. The bill preserves the core of statewide education funding and increases state spending as constitutionally mandated. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the details.
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Local News
Statewide K-12 funding could increase to $10.2 billion under 2026-27 funding bill
The bill details how state lawmakers will fund schools in the following year. Lawmakers needed to make big budget cuts but sought to preserve the core of K-12 education funding.
Denver Public Schools could ask voters to approve a $44 million tax increase
The Denver district hasn’t yet decided how the money would be spent. Options include pay raises for staff and increased funding for career and technical education.
U.S. Supreme Court to take Colorado case about public funding for Catholic preschools that bar LGBTQ families
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools that wanted to join the state-funded preschool case but didn’t want to admit students from LGBTQ families.
Around Chalkbeat
Memphis schools takeover push could target other Tennessee districts
Tennessee Republicans are moving forward with state takeover legislation that will seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
Detroit district’s safety funding more than doubles after other Michigan schools reject it
After agreeing to a controversial waiver that hundreds of other Michigan districts did not sign, DPSCD will get a portion of the state dollars they forfeited.
Some students get tutoring but end up as ‘intervention lifers.’ This common sense tactic could help.
Supplemental materials that offer students different ways to approach the same topic could end up confusing struggling learners more.
What We’re Reading
Colorado Democrats draft plan to consolidate Sheridan School District and Denver Public Schools, Colorado Sun
Thumbnail image byJason Gonzales