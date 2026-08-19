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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Philadelphia students go back to school next week, and teachers are already busy preparing. But they don’t have one of their usual tools: state test scores that show how their students fared last school year. The district says the release of those scores is on hold by the state.

Back-to-school season is particularly tricky for educators and families at Kensington High. The district announced last week the school will relocate seven miles away due to asbestos concerns in the building.

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