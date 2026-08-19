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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
Philadelphia students go back to school next week, and teachers are already busy preparing. But they don’t have one of their usual tools: state test scores that show how their students fared last school year. The district says the release of those scores is on hold by the state.
Back-to-school season is particularly tricky for educators and families at Kensington High. The district announced last week the school will relocate seven miles away due to asbestos concerns in the building.
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Local News
Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year
Students are returning to classrooms on Aug. 24, but Philadelphia teachers still don’t have last year’s state test results. The delay could complicate school selection this fall.
Philadelphia’s school asbestos problem is already derailing back-to-school
District officials say asbestos remediation should be complete by the end of 2026. Philadelphia schools have had asbestos problems for years, and in 2025 they led to federal criminal charges.
Why a Philly district report on the success of its summer programs includes ‘imperfect data points’
District officials say their summer learning programs aim to help kids in the classroom over the long term. Mayor Cherelle Parker and others have touted their academic benefits.
Around Chalkbeat
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NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?
A new study finds selective colleges enroll richer, higher-scoring students and spend far more on their education than less selective schools.
What We’re Reading
Some Pa. schools are cutting off charter students’ access to yellow buses after court ruling, Spotlight PA
Most kids miss recommended screening for autism, speech delays, The Hechinger Report