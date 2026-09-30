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Good morning and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We finally got some news about those delayed state test scores. Superintendent Roger León said at last week’s school board meeting that families can expect to receive scores starting around Oct. 7 — they’ll be coming home in paper form by Oct. 9.

We know that standardized tests aren’t the end-all-be-all of student achievement, but families are hoping they’ll provide a better sense of where their children stand in reading and math.

In other news, I took a deep dive into Newark’s universal enrollment system, what it was good at, and how it all fell apart. Our neighbors over in Philly have been messing around with the idea of adopting a similar system so I thought there might be some lessons to be learned.

Will we see you on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Newark families should receive delayed 2026 state test scores in October

Newark families should receive delayed 2026 state test scores in October

Newark families should be able to see their children’s spring 2026 state test scores online around Oct. 7, Superintendent Roger León said. The delay affected teacher training and planning.
Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.

Around Chalkbeat

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

E-Rate is the fifth-largest source of federal funding for schools. The FCC is considering whether to end it or require schools to set screen time limits as a condition of aid.
Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

After reporting on young rappers writing nonviolent lyrics, Chalkbeat put out a call to students for verses about education. The winner goes to Germantown Friends High School.
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What We’re Reading

Q&A: How China and Canada beat the U.S. in educating poor kids, NJ Spotlight News

New bill aims to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to New Jersey, New Jersey Monitor

Diesel costs have doubled for NJ school bus contractors and districts, NorthJersey.com (Paywall)

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