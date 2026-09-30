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Good morning and happy Wednesday, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

We finally got some news about those delayed state test scores. Superintendent Roger León said at last week’s school board meeting that families can expect to receive scores starting around Oct. 7 — they’ll be coming home in paper form by Oct. 9.

We know that standardized tests aren’t the end-all-be-all of student achievement, but families are hoping they’ll provide a better sense of where their children stand in reading and math.

In other news, I took a deep dive into Newark’s universal enrollment system, what it was good at, and how it all fell apart. Our neighbors over in Philly have been messing around with the idea of adopting a similar system so I thought there might be some lessons to be learned.