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Good morning.
Colorado lawmakers want to put limits on a public education co-op that has authorized scores of home-school enrichment programs in recent years. The move would help the state save millions. Read the story from Senior Reporter Ann Schimke.
We also have two other stories for you.
The first on the Denver school board adopting a policy that aims to protect students from immigration enforcement. The second on Senate President James Coleman’s proposal to create a task force to study effective schools.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Colorado lawmakers seek to limit group fueling growth in publicly funded home-school enrichment
Colorado lawmakers are hoping to reverse explosive growth in publicly funded programs for home-schooled students. Fly View Productions
Denver school board approves policy to protect students from immigration enforcement
The policy says Denver Public Schools students should not be questioned or detained by immigration enforcement agents without a judicial warrant, in addition to other protections.
How do schools effectively help students? Senate President James Coleman’s legislation aims to find out.
The bill from Colorado Senate President James Coleman sidesteps a charter school fight to study practices that work for all students.
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s how the school choice tax credit could affect public schools
Critics warn the new federal tax credit could pull students from public schools. But enrollment losses do not automatically translate into smaller budgets.
The math equity gap: Thousands of NYC students miss out on Algebra 1 in eighth grade
Algebra 1 in eighth grade is a gateway to higher level math, yet 1 in 4 schools in New York state don’t offer it, a new report shows.
Two dozen cited as Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom workers rally for more pay
UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing about 1,700 lunchroom workers, held the rally to push the district for more pay. Negotiations have stretched more than 10 months.
What We’re Reading
Boulder Valley wraps up declining enrollment engagement sessions in East County, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
CU Boulder journalism professor receives book award, Colorado Public Radio
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