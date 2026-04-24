Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning.

Colorado lawmakers want to put limits on a public education co-op that has authorized scores of home-school enrichment programs in recent years. The move would help the state save millions. Read the story from Senior Reporter Ann Schimke.

We also have two other stories for you.

The first on the Denver school board adopting a policy that aims to protect students from immigration enforcement. The second on Senate President James Coleman’s proposal to create a task force to study effective schools.