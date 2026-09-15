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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Across New York City, families began adjusting to their new routines last week with the start of the school year. But for some immigrant families in Queens, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity has been especially frequent this summer, the commute to and from school has brought acute new fears. Our friends at Documented spent time with one of those families as they tried to navigate the journey, refusing to let the fears keep their kids away from school.
And in case you missed it, we also have a full breakdown of the latest step from the state’s Board of Regents toward removing the Regents exams as graduation requirements, and the many unanswered questions still vexing some educators and officials.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
‘In a purgatory period’: NY takes next step in graduation overhaul, leaving unanswered questions
As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE
Around Chalkbeat
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Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.
Preliminary NJ test results show math, reading struggles in grades 3-9
What We’re Reading
Safety Alert System Returns for New York City Private Schools, New York Times
New York City Council Members Call for Ban on YouTube in Schools, Wall Street Journal