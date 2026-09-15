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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Across New York City, families began adjusting to their new routines last week with the start of the school year. But for some immigrant families in Queens, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity has been especially frequent this summer, the commute to and from school has brought acute new fears. Our friends at Documented spent time with one of those families as they tried to navigate the journey, refusing to let the fears keep their kids away from school.

And in case you missed it, we also have a full breakdown of the latest step from the state’s Board of Regents toward removing the Regents exams as graduation requirements, and the many unanswered questions still vexing some educators and officials.

Need to reach the bureau? Email us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

‘In a purgatory period’: NY takes next step in graduation overhaul, leaving unanswered questions

‘In a purgatory period’: NY takes next step in graduation overhaul, leaving unanswered questions

New York is moving ahead with new high school graduation requirements, but key questions remain about how current students will be assessed without Regents exams.
As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE

As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE

Immigrant families in Queens face rising anxiety over ICE arrests near schools as deportations peak during the second Trump administration.

Around Chalkbeat

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Despite concerns about schools’ reliance on laptops, many parents indicate they want kids to learn about tools like artificial intelligence in order to help them in the job market.
Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

Students are bringing fewer weapons to school, but fights and violence remain a reality. The Philadelphia School District safety chief talks about how he hopes to keep incidents down.
Preliminary NJ test results show math, reading struggles in grades 3-9

Preliminary NJ test results show math, reading struggles in grades 3-9

The most recent state tests changed from fixed-form tests, which give students the same questions, to adaptive tests that adjust the difficulty based on students’ answers.

What We’re Reading

Student stabbed, loaded guns found at city schools, NY1

Safety Alert System Returns for New York City Private Schools, New York Times

New York City Council Members Call for Ban on YouTube in Schools, Wall Street Journal

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