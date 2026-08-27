This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

When a controversial public education co-op was dissolved earlier this month, it left more than 40 enrichment programs for homeschooled students without an authorizer to serve as a conduit for state funding. What will happen to the programs now? Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has more in today’s top story.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.

Donate to Chalkbeat

Local News

Open or closed? Some Colorado programs for homeschoolers remain in limbo after turbulent summer

Open or closed? Some Colorado programs for homeschoolers remain in limbo after turbulent summer

More than 40 publicly funded homeschool enrichment programs are in limbo following the demise of their authorizer, Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC schools head toward first day without gradebooks and other software amid tech freeze

NYC schools head toward first day without gradebooks and other software amid tech freeze

NYC principals say an ed tech purchasing freeze is preventing them from renewing online gradebooks and other software just weeks before school starts.

What We’re Reading

National Science Foundation grants $37.5 million quantum award to CU Boulder, Boulder Daily Camera

Douglas County School District adds mill levy override measure to November ballot, CBS Colorado

Discrimination cases against School District 49 dismissed, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right