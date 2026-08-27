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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
When a controversial public education co-op was dissolved earlier this month, it left more than 40 enrichment programs for homeschooled students without an authorizer to serve as a conduit for state funding. What will happen to the programs now? Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has more in today’s top story.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Open or closed? Some Colorado programs for homeschoolers remain in limbo after turbulent summer
More than 40 publicly funded homeschool enrichment programs are in limbo following the demise of their authorizer, Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC schools head toward first day without gradebooks and other software amid tech freeze
NYC principals say an ed tech purchasing freeze is preventing them from renewing online gradebooks and other software just weeks before school starts.
What We’re Reading
National Science Foundation grants $37.5 million quantum award to CU Boulder, Boulder Daily Camera
Discrimination cases against School District 49 dismissed, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)