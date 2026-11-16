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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Thousands of students taking the Specialized High School Admissions Test over the weekend faced technical problems and were sent home, adding to the stress of an already high-stakes exam.

The SHSAT is the sole criterion for admission to eight high schools, including Brooklyn Tech, Bronx Science, and Stuyvesant — some of the city’s most competitive campuses. The technical snafus come as officials have shifted the test to a digital and computer adaptive format. It remains unclear exactly what went wrong. A separate set of state exams, which also transitioned to digital formats, experienced technical problems earlier this year.

SHSAT testing is scheduled to continue this week, and students who faced disruptions will be assigned a new testing date.