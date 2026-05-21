Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Is a requirement that school board members give 48 hours’ notice to principals before visiting a school a gesture of respect or a hindrance to transparency? That’s what the Denver school board is currently debating. Read more in today’s top story.
Got a tip? Email us at [email protected].
Local News
Denver school board debates whether members should give 48 hours’ notice before visiting a school
Some school board members say the 48-hour notice before a school visit is a sign of respect. Others say it can stymie transparency.
Around Chalkbeat
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Albany budget deal gives Mamdani 2-year mayoral control extension, boosts funding for needy students
The state budget would keep Mayor Zohran Mamdani in charge of NYC schools through June 2028 and send $143 million more to support homeless students, children in foster care, and English language learners.
Lawmakers push bills that would waive key state rules to give schools freedom to innovate
Two lawmakers in the Michigan House have introduced legislation that would allow school districts to waive key rules, such as seat-time requirements, to make it easier to implement innovative ideas.
What We’re Reading
Takeaways from Cherry Creek Schools leadership investigation: Questionable expenses, travel and contract handling, Denver Post (Paywall)
More money per student. So why are schools still cutting?, Colorado Trust for Local News
Thumbnail image by Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat