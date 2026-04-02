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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat.
I talked to teachers on the picket line outside Sheridan School District headquarters yesterday about why they went on strike. “It’s just about having our collective bargaining rights back again,” one teacher told me.
We’ve also got a story from reporter Jason Gonzales about a bill that aims to make schools’ plans to help at-risk students more transparent.
Need to reach us? Email [email protected].
Local News
‘We have to stand together and fight’: Sheridan teachers strike over breakdown in contract negotiations
Teachers in the tiny Sheridan School District south of Denver went on strike Wednesday after working without a contract all school year.
Colorado legislation would require schools to share their plans for at-risk students
Supporters of Colorado Senate Bill 103 said it would create more transparency and accountability for schools statewide.
Around Chalkbeat
Dozens of officials call for more Latino representation in Chicago Public Schools’ leadership
The demand from local officials and organizations came after people shared concerns last month about the lack of Latino CEO finalists.
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
Indiana colleges and universities eliminate or merge hundreds of degrees
Indiana state law required colleges and universities to review degree programs that didn’t have enough graduates. But the eliminated degrees enroll relatively few students.
What We’re Reading
University of Colorado delays student rollout of ChatGPT Edu, Boulder Daily Camera
Denver South High School students trade their lunch hours to form a new student-led Banda music club, Denver7
Steamboat Springs district announces four superintendent finalists, Steamboat Pilot
Thumbnail image by Melanie Asmar/Chalkbeat
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