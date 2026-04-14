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Good morning! This is Mike with Chalkbeat New York.

Sometimes going through a turbulent experience as a student can turn into a powerful experience for a future teacher. That was the case for Fatimah Barrie, who tells her students every year about being expelled from high school. Barrie, a history teacher and lead lesson planner at Uncommon Canarsie Middle School, is one of the winner’s of New York City’s prestigious Big Apple Awards for excellence in teaching. In our top story today, Barrie shares how she tries to spark joy and get her students to question the status quo.

Need to reach the bureau? Email us at [email protected].

Local News

She was expelled from high school. Now, she’s one of NYC’s top teachers.

She was expelled from high school. Now, she’s one of NYC’s top teachers.

Big Apple Award winner Fatimah Barrie shares how her own high school expulsion and a commitment to student joy drive her work as an educator at Brooklyn’s Uncommon Canarsie Middle School.

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What We’re Reading

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Class Act with Chris Wragge headed to High School of Fashion Industries, CBS New York

Thumbnail image courtesy of Fatimah Barrie

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