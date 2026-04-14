She was expelled from high school. Now, she’s one of NYC’s top teachers.

Sometimes going through a turbulent experience as a student can turn into a powerful experience for a future teacher. That was the case for Fatimah Barrie, who tells her students every year about being expelled from high school. Barrie, a history teacher and lead lesson planner at Uncommon Canarsie Middle School, is one of the winner’s of New York City’s prestigious Big Apple Awards for excellence in teaching. In our top story today, Barrie shares how she tries to spark joy and get her students to question the status quo.