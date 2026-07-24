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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A second Colorado school has shuttered because of a law change aimed at closing what some state lawmakers saw as legal loopholes, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke writes in today’s top story.
We’ve also got news below about the U.S. Department of Justice suing Colorado over a state law that allows undocumented students to pay in-state college tuition, and a piece by a student who advocated for Colorado to become the first state to expand concussion education to include mental health awareness.
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Local News
Second public school closes following Colorado law change aimed at controversial education group
After failing to find a new authorizer, leaders of the K-12 school announced in mid-July it wouldn’t reopen in the fall.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
The fight for control over New York’s charter schools is escalating
A governor-appointed board has approved dozens of charter schools over objections from state education officials. Proponents say that’s a good thing.
What We’re Reading
Drought and wildfires challenge Colorado farms supplying schools through Healthy School Meals for All program, CBS Colorado