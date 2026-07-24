A second Colorado school has shuttered because of a law change aimed at closing what some state lawmakers saw as legal loopholes, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke writes in today’s top story.

We’ve also got news below about the U.S. Department of Justice suing Colorado over a state law that allows undocumented students to pay in-state college tuition, and a piece by a student who advocated for Colorado to become the first state to expand concussion education to include mental health awareness.