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Happy Friday, Indiana! It’s Caty Green, Chalkbeat’s newsletter editor, here again with our top stories. Aleks will be back in your inbox next week.

We’ve got some important reporting from our national team and bureaus across the country, including Matt Barnum’s story on a combative meeting between Trump administration official Arielle Roth and ed-tech leaders, and a look at spending in Chicago’s school board election. Read on for more.

Reach out anytime: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump administration is divided over classroom technology, with some promoting AI in schools while others warn about harmful screen time.
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case on whether states can require religious preschools receiving public funds to follow LGBTQ non-discrimination rules.
Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Act 1 guaranteed high school credits for kids coming out of the juvenile justice system so they could continue their education. But a lack of oversight has left students frustrated.
Spending in Chicago school board election tops $9 million as election nears

Spending in Chicago school board election tops $9 million as election nears

The race for Chicago’s first elected school board president has drawn the most cash, but outside groups are also pouring millions into district races.

What We’re Reading

How much money will charters get in the Indy schools referendum? Mirror Indy

Fewer Indiana students are missing school, but high schoolers are still absent the most, WFYI

I'm IPS' superintendent. Here's why I'm fighting for the referendum, IndyStar (Opinion)

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