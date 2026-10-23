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Happy Friday, Indiana! It’s Caty Green, Chalkbeat’s newsletter editor, here again with our top stories. Aleks will be back in your inbox next week.
We’ve got some important reporting from our national team and bureaus across the country, including Matt Barnum’s story on a combative meeting between Trump administration official Arielle Roth and ed-tech leaders, and a look at spending in Chicago’s school board election. Read on for more.
Reach out anytime: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate
Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.
Spending in Chicago school board election tops $9 million as election nears
What We’re Reading
I'm IPS' superintendent. Here's why I'm fighting for the referendum, IndyStar (Opinion)