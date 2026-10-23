Happy Friday, Indiana! It’s Caty Green, Chalkbeat’s newsletter editor, here again with our top stories. Aleks will be back in your inbox next week.

We’ve got some important reporting from our national team and bureaus across the country, including Matt Barnum’s story on a combative meeting between Trump administration official Arielle Roth and ed-tech leaders, and a look at spending in Chicago’s school board election. Read on for more.