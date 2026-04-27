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Happy Monday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York — and we’ve got a big scoop to start your week.

The Education Department is withdrawing plans to open the city’s first AI-focused high school, a proposal that had drawn intense reactions as how or whether schools should use artificial intelligence has been hotly contested.

And officials are also nixing proposals to shutter two middle school programs in Manhattan’s District 3 — P.S. 191 and the Manhattan School for Children — as well as a plan to relocate The Center School. All of those moves generated significant backlash from families.

Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels’ decision to backtrack represents one of his biggest decisions since taking office four months ago. It comes at a politically delicate moment as he and Mayor Zohran Mamdani fight to retain control of the school system and uphold the mayor’s pledge to govern the system more democratically.

“These proposals were always ambitious,” Samuels told Chalkbeat in an exclusive interview Sunday. “I think when you have a transition and you're hearing simultaneously that families want more time, I want to be a chancellor who listens and engages and understands the complexity of all of the issues.”