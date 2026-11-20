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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana after a particularly newsy week in Indiana education. This week, IPS announced a plan to close schools, and the Indiana legislature officially started the 2027 session with Org Day.
Our stories on those things are below, and I’d love to hear what you think. Reach me at [email protected].
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Local News
Test scores, enrollment, demographics: What we know about the schools IPS has proposed closing
Indianapolis Public Schools proposes closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment and budget shortfall
What education issues will Indiana lawmakers consider in 2027?
Around Chalkbeat
Philly cut substitute teacher roles to save money. Now the district wants $11 million more for them.
Nearly 1,100 NYC schools lost enrollment this year. See if your school was one of them.
As the Denver Preschool Program turns 20, it’s expanding its early childhood mission
What We’re Reading
Rokita presses governor over Charlie Kirk posts after no Indiana educator licenses revoked, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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