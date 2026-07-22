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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
More than 70 years after the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, many schools remain segregated by race and class — including in New York City. Our top story this morning is a Q&A with Amy Amerikaner, who leads an organization called Brown’s Promise. The organization recently filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at creating more racially balanced schools.
Advocacy efforts to integrate New York schools have lost steam in recent years, though schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has said “true integration” is one of his top priorities. Amerikaner makes the case for why the issue deserves renewed attention.
“If public schools are truly going to prepare students to succeed in school and in the workplace, and frankly in our democracy, they need to be integrated,” she said.
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Around Chalkbeat
70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.
Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.
Newark Public Schools shuffles leadership districtwide with 9 new principals set to start this fall
The majority are longtime district educators and bring years of teaching and administrative experience to their roles.