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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

More than 70 years after the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, many schools remain segregated by race and class — including in New York City. Our top story this morning is a Q&A with Amy Amerikaner, who leads an organization called Brown’s Promise. The organization recently filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at creating more racially balanced schools.

Advocacy efforts to integrate New York schools have lost steam in recent years, though schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has said “true integration” is one of his top priorities. Amerikaner makes the case for why the issue deserves renewed attention.