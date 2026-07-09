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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago. Yesterday was a newsy day, so grab your coffee.

I started the morning with a press conference downtown hosted by Chicago Board of Education members aligned with Mayor Brandon Johnson, plus one of Johnson’s deputy mayors and the Chicago Teachers Union. Together, they continued to push the state to hold a special legislative session for more education funding, all while CPS tries to close a more than $700 million deficit by the end of this month.

Later, the school board almost unanimously adopted a resolution that says candidates for school board races can’t accept campaign donations from vendors who do business with CPS. But some board members, including some who have received donations from people tied to vendors, thought the resolution was performative.

Separately, during that meeting, board members finally announced the names of 10 people who will join the Black Student Achievement Committee, my colleague Mila reported.