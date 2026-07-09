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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago. Yesterday was a newsy day, so grab your coffee.
I started the morning with a press conference downtown hosted by Chicago Board of Education members aligned with Mayor Brandon Johnson, plus one of Johnson’s deputy mayors and the Chicago Teachers Union. Together, they continued to push the state to hold a special legislative session for more education funding, all while CPS tries to close a more than $700 million deficit by the end of this month.
Later, the school board almost unanimously adopted a resolution that says candidates for school board races can’t accept campaign donations from vendors who do business with CPS. But some board members, including some who have received donations from people tied to vendors, thought the resolution was performative.
Separately, during that meeting, board members finally announced the names of 10 people who will join the Black Student Achievement Committee, my colleague Mila reported.
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Local News
Johnson-aligned Chicago school board members continue push for more funding from Springfield
The mayor-aligned board members and City Hall want state lawmakers to hold a special session and raise more revenue for education.
Chicago school board names members of Black Student Achievement Committee
The partial list of committee members came more than two years after state lawmakers mandated it and more than 14 months after the school board voted unanimously to launch it.
Chicago school board says candidates can’t accept donations from district vendors
The Board of Education adopted a resolution that says candidates for school board can’t accept donations from current or prospective CPS vendors.
Around Chalkbeat
Denver school board to hold special meeting to discuss superintendent’s concerns
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero expressed several concerns in a June email, including that the school board is getting too involved in administrative matters.
Kamar Samuels asks NYC schools to pause software purchases until AI guidance is final
The move comes as city officials scramble to finalize artificial intelligence guidance amid a wave of backlash from parents, educators, and elected officials.
Philadelphia teachers describe chaotic ‘fantasy football draft’ to get their school assignments
Philadelphia teachers say the district’s efforts to transfer them has been chaotic. Teachers were told to pick a school over Zoom on the spot or the district would assign them one.
What We’re Reading
Schools try to block kids from accessing dangerous content and games online. Little kids are outsmarting them, The Hechinger Report