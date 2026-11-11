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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories. I’m still catching my breath from the election, in which most school property tax referendums passed. But a dozen school referendums did not, and at those districts, decisions need to be made about what to cut.
I’d love to hear your thoughts and questions. Reach me at [email protected].
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