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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories. I’m still catching my breath from the election, in which most school property tax referendums passed. But a dozen school referendums did not, and at those districts, decisions need to be made about what to cut.

I’d love to hear your thoughts and questions. Reach me at [email protected].

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Local News

School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

Out of 38 districts that sought tax increases on the Nov. 3 ballot, 26 districts were successful. Schools are in a challenging fiscal climate due to property tax reforms.
Former Indiana Virtual School director found guilty of fraud in enrollment inflation scheme

Former Indiana Virtual School director found guilty of fraud in enrollment inflation scheme

Philip Holden faced 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over a scheme to inflate student counts and siphon off state funding at the online charter school.

Around Chalkbeat

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

One in eight NYC public school students experienced homelessness last year, marking the 11th consecutive year the total topped 100,000.
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

After Gov. Kathy Hochul opted into a GOP-backed federal tax credit program, a Democratic state senator proposed legislation to take that authority away from her.

What We’re Reading

Indiana renews 10-year Ivy Tech partnership to expand education for inmates, WISH-TV

English learner programs: Too easy to enter, too hard to exit, educators say, The 74

Committee recommends no tax break for controversial Indianapolis data center, WFYI

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