Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Happy Wednesday, friends. It’s Caty Green, newsletter editor at Chalkbeat, filling in for Aleks.
Thanks to those of you who came through Monday night for our IPS school board candidate forum, co-hosted with WFYI. If you couldn’t make it, find out what you missed in Amelia Pak-Harvey’s write-up of the conversation.
As always, if you need to reach us, send a note anytime to [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation stays mum on recent IPS moves about enrollment, charters
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash
What We’re Reading
Experts say higher education is an industry in turmoil. The collateral damage is widespread, Hechinger Report
Indianapolis school takes top spot in Indiana rankings, IndyStar (Paywall)