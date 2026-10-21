This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Happy Wednesday, friends. It’s Caty Green, newsletter editor at Chalkbeat, filling in for Aleks.

Thanks to those of you who came through Monday night for our IPS school board candidate forum, co-hosted with WFYI. If you couldn’t make it, find out what you missed in Amelia Pak-Harvey’s write-up of the conversation.

As always, if you need to reach us, send a note anytime to [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Indiana

Local News

IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

The creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, the possibility of school closures, and funding challenges for IPS have created a unique political environment for the 15 candidates.
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation stays mum on recent IPS moves about enrollment, charters

Indianapolis Public Education Corporation stays mum on recent IPS moves about enrollment, charters

Indianapolis Public Schools and charters have clashed over changes the district has pursued to the Innovation Network and student enrollment. That could complicate IPEC’s work.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

As states and the federal government seek to restrict in-state tuition benefits and career programs, students in college and high school face new financial and legal hurdles.
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.

What We’re Reading

Here’s what you need to know about the $24M ballot question for Washington Township schools, WFYI

After Martin University’s closure, what happens to its history? Mirror Indy

Experts say higher education is an industry in turmoil. The collateral damage is widespread, Hechinger Report

Indianapolis school takes top spot in Indiana rankings, IndyStar (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right